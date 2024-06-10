2,342 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 0.7% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 62,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.08. 1,222,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

