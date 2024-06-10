23,000 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Humankind Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 72,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 34,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,816. The firm has a market cap of $289.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

