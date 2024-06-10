13D Management LLC Trims Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

13D Management LLC decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises 3.4% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned 0.13% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,417,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 198,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after buying an additional 108,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,261,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,855,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $3.07 on Monday, reaching $231.15. 63,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.32 and a 200-day moving average of $218.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

