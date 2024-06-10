13D Management LLC Grows Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

13D Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for about 4.2% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 975,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,245,000 after buying an additional 34,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,442,000 after buying an additional 147,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 519.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,295,000 after buying an additional 656,473 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $74.54. 29,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

