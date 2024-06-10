13D Management LLC Buys 5,554 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

13D Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group comprises approximately 2.9% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after purchasing an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after acquiring an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

