13D Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

13D Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 971.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 333,348 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.5% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 90,636 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,321,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,446,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.28. 911,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,312. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.