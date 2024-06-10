127,295 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,417. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

