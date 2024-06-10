11,837 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. DTE Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $112.33. 747,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,333. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average is $109.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

