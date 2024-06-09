Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 399,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 229,270 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 442,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 80,961 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 891.8% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 1,853,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

