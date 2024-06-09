Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 117.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.32. 873,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

