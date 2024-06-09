XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.47. 796,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

