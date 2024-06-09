XML Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.82. The company had a trading volume of 352,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,397. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.