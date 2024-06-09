XML Financial LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 588.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 138,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 118,150 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,437.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 293,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 20,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $139,332. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,172. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

