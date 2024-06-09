XML Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 4,814,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

