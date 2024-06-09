XML Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCFree Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 4,814,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

