XML Financial LLC Buys 3,332 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2,493.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,346,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 67,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 55,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $156.08. 5,887,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $287.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.51. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

