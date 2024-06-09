XML Financial LLC Acquires 29,212 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $353.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.