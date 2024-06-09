Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,383,027. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

