Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $112.65 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $112.65 million and $13.37 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 172,060,724 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 172,060,724.1553168. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.64939086 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3307 active market(s) with $16,559,762.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

