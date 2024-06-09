Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $13,741.24 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,549,456 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 2,249,745.72015931. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.44420304 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $17,868.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

