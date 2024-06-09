World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $179.80 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $179.80 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00047151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.