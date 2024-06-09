Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 0.8% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $42,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,042 shares of company stock valued at $134,777,415. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.56. 2,412,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.01. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

