Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $183.00 at Bank of America

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $153.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.59.

WIX opened at $169.60 on Thursday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average is $129.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 194.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,625,000 after buying an additional 399,944 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after purchasing an additional 329,561 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,590,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

