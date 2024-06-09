Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.17

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.17 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 48.50 ($0.62). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.60), with a volume of 30,985 shares.

Windar Photonics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Hodges purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,358.74). Insiders own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

