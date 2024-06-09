Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 833,566 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Free Report ) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

