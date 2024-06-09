Wells Fargo & Company Trims Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Target Price to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127 over the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in Sprinklr by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $12,889,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 964,333 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

