Wells Fargo & Company Trims PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Target Price to $66.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.82.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after buying an additional 69,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 291,284 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,832,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

