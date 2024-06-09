Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.36. 14,466,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,193,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.