Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $350.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Shares of LULU opened at $317.86 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

