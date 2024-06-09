Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

