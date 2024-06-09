Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 3.2% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 181,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 76,727 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,249,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 79,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. 8,431,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,615,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

