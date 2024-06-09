Waddell & Associates LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waddell & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

