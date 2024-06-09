Waddell & Associates LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,153 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,198,000 after buying an additional 1,812,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after buying an additional 850,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 832,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 8,340,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,165. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

