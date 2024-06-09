Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $73.20 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 665,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 61,077 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $73,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

