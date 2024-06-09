Vulcan Value Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,483 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $40,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -118.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

