Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.08 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,953 shares changing hands.

Volta Finance Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.09. The company has a market cap of £1.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

