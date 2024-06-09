Vestal Point Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,011,000. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after acquiring an additional 674,301 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,141,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 584,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,664 shares of company stock worth $14,108,088. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CRNX opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRNX

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.