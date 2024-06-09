Vestal Point Capital LP Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,608,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 4.6% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,544,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after purchasing an additional 404,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

