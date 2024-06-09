Vestal Point Capital LP Buys New Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,000. ALX Oncology comprises approximately 2.6% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 3.32% of ALX Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 445.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,611,280. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

