Vestal Point Capital LP Buys New Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,290,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned about 1.31% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,069.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.68 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

