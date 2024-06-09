Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $12,634.33

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $12,634.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,592.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.21 or 0.00677099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00115730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00240190 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00054741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00081909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,563,235 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

