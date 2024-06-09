VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VersaBank Stock Up 12.3 %

TSE:VBNK opened at C$14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$383.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.88. VersaBank has a twelve month low of C$9.71 and a twelve month high of C$16.49.

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

