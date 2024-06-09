Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $92,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SHY stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

