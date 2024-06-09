Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $76,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

