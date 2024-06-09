Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $490.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $493.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.97 and a 200 day moving average of $457.97. The company has a market cap of $444.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

