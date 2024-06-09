Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $114,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TIP opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

