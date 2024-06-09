Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 573 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in 3M by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,066 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

3M Stock Up 2.7 %

MMM opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

