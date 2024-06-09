Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 544,231 Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 544,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,000. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned 20.16% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

NASDAQ ROE opened at $28.59 on Friday. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This is a positive change from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

