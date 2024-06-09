Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 544,231 Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 544,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,000. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned 20.16% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ ROE opened at $28.59 on Friday. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend
About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF
The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astoria US Quality Kings ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.