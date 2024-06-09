Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.59. The stock has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

