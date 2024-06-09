Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $931,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,275,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 819,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 390,492 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

