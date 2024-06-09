Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,860,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 890,126 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 648,535 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,272,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,978,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

